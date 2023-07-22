Mumbai businessman receives call from Lawrence Bishnoi gang demanding Rs 20 lakh

A resident of Mumbai’s Malad neighbourhood, a businessman, filed a complaint after reportedly receiving a call from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang demanding Rs 20 lakh in ransom.

On July 20, according to the complaint, he received a call from a private number where the caller introduced himself as a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member.

The caller then demanded Rs 20 lakh from the trader, saying he needed the money to ensure the release of three gang members who were currently in custody.

In response to the complaint, Dindoshi Police opened an investigation and filed a case under Section 385 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).