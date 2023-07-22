Pakistan imposes temporary ‘Barbie’ ban due to LGBTQ+ content

Amidst its global success, ‘Barbie’ faces uncertainty in Pakistan as authorities consider a potential ban due to LGBTQ+ themes. The movie has garnered significant interest from the audience but is also facing opposition from extremists. As a result, Pakistan’s Punjab Censor Board has temporarily banned it citing “objectionable content.”

Daily Pakistan reports that the ban will be lifted once the contentious content is removed. The authorities are currently reviewing the film and plan to release a revised version at a later date, which may take a few days to complete.

Pakistan is not alone in this decision, as other Muslim countries such as UAE, Egypt, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia have also banned the film due to their reservations regarding pro-LGBTQ content. Some, like Iran, have imposed a permanent ban, while others, such as Russia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, have issued temporary bans for different reasons.

While ‘Barbie’ is doing exceptionally well both critically and commercially, facing packed theaters, it competes with ‘Oppenheimer,’ which has received overwhelmingly positive feedback. Nonetheless, ‘Barbie’ is expected to continue its dominance at the box office as the ‘Barbenheimer’ war wages on.