Premier Govt Institute Offers 3-Year Aviation Course

Pawan Hans Helicopter Training Institute in Mumbai, a prominent Central public sector undertaking, presents a unique three-year combined program, offering the opportunity to study both Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) and BSc Aeronautics courses concurrently.

To be considered for this course, candidates need to submit their applications by post, and the deadline for submission is July 28.

The AME program holds recognition from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), while the BSc Aeronautics course is conducted jointly with the Garware Institute of Career Education & Development under Mumbai University. With a commendable track record of 38 years, the institute has been operating efficiently.

Eligibility requirements entail clearing the higher secondary Class 12 examinations with a minimum of 45-percent marks in Maths, Physics, Chemistry, and English. For students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Tribes, the cut-off is reduced to 40 percent. Additionally, possessing a diploma in Electrical/Electronics/Mechanical/Automobile engineering is also considered a suitable qualification.

Aspiring candidates can access the prospectus and application form on the institute’s website (www.pawanhans.co.in). A demand draft of Rs 5,000, favoring PAWAN HANS LIMITED and payable in Mumbai, must be submitted along with the application as the registration fee. This amount will be later adjusted in the tuition fee. In case of non-admission, the registration fee will be refunded, subject to specific conditions. There is also an option to submit the registration fee online.

The total tuition fee for the six semesters of the two programs is Rs 4,81,010, with individual semester fees varying between Rs 75,825 and Rs 1,01,325. Additionally, the institute provides hostel facilities for both male and female students.

For further details and inquiries, interested applicants are advised to contact the institute directly. Here are the contact details:

Address: Pawan Hans Helicopter Training Institute,

Swami Vivekanand Road,

Vile Parle (West),

Mumbai – 400056.

Phone: 022-26162665.

Email: [email protected]