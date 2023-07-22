Surendran, state BJP president, states Kerala not in Opposition’s INDIA

BJP’s Kerala president, K Surendran, has expressed his belief that the political dynamics in Kerala do not align with the unity projected by the opposition at the national level, particularly in light of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

According to Surendran, both the Congress and the CPM are misleading the public by presenting themselves as part of INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), a coalition of 26 opposition parties on the national stage. He pointed out the apparent understanding and cooperation between the Congress and CPM in Kerala, questioning whether Kerala can truly be considered part of the opposition’s INDIA if such cooperation exists within the state.

Recently, KC Venugopal, the General Secretary (in charge of organization) of Congress, stated that his party could not align with the CPM in Kerala, much like they could not align with TRS in Telangana. Nevertheless, he emphasized the broader goal of defeating the BJP at the national level.

Similarly, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury expressed similar sentiments. In Kerala, both the CPM and Congress hold significant influence, with the BJP having managed only one seat in the state assembly through O Rajagopal in 2016.

Surendran argued that the cooperation between opposition parties that seems to be forming nationally may not work in Kerala, referring to it as a “cooperation of deceit” between Congress and CPM. He raised questions about Yechury’s position in Kerala, wondering if he would criticize the opposition’s projected prime ministerial candidate or if Rahul Gandhi would rally against Pinarayi Vijayan.

Recently, 26 opposition parties, including Congress and CPM, united to form the INDIA alliance, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stating that all leaders supported the resolution “with one voice.”