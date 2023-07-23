78 people still missing in Landslide in Maharashtra, rescue efforts ended

In Maharashtra’s Raigad, a major landslip buried a village four days earlier, killing 27 people. On Sunday, the district administration suspended rescue efforts. According to authorities, 78 people remain missing.

Following a discussion involving villagers, state officials, and rescue workers, the decision was made. Officials reported that the final body found on Saturday appeared to be deteriorating.

The undetected animals’ and bodies’ decomposition, according to the district administration, was filling the area with a bad smell.

Irshalwadi village, which is perched on a fort, was struck by a landslip on Wednesday. Rescue workers had to make an extended trip to get to the village because of its remote location. Additionally hindering the search for the missing people was the region’s frequent rainfall.

As of Sunday, there had been a total of 27 due to the landslip. However, 78 persons are still unaccounted for.

An official stated on Saturday that the revenue team has been evaluating the land lost in the tragedy and that a proposal to award land to impacted persons would be forwarded to the relevant authorities.

The official stated that a separate camp would be set up to provide various certifications and documents, such as Aadhaar cards, to the villagers who had lost them in the landslide.

The state government pledged to build dwellings for all the residents of Irshalwadi in an effort to help those who lost their homes in the landslide.