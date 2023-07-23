Actor Vinayakan questioned by Kochi police for video ‘insulting’ Oommen Chandy.

Ernakulam North Police recently questioned actor Vinayakan regarding his controversial comments about former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. The case was filed against him by Congress workers following a Facebook Live video where he made insensitive remarks about Chandy’s funeral procession.

During the interrogation, Vinayakan clarified that he did not intend to insult Oommen Chandy and explained that the video was a response to TV channels broadcasting Chandy’s funeral procession all day long. The police seized the mobile phone used to record the video as part of their investigation.

Now, the police have concluded the investigation, and a report will soon be submitted to the court. Additionally, Vinayakan has decided to withdraw the case against a group of Youth Congress workers who had attacked his house in Kaloor. This decision came after a request from Chandy Oommen, the former CM’s son, asking the police not to file any case against the actor.

During the live Facebook session that sparked controversy, Vinayakan questioned Oommen Chandy’s significance and the rationale behind granting holidays as a mark of respect for his funeral. He expressed, “Who is this Oommen Chandy? Why three days of leave; stop all these and go, I am telling the press. My father is dead, and so is yours. So, what should we do now? You may think he’s good, but I don’t. If we consider the case of Karunakaran, won’t we know who he is?” Following mounting protests and criticism from netizens and Congress workers, Vinayakan eventually deleted the post.