Amazfit launches new smartwatch in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Amazfit has launched its latest smartwatch, the Amazfit Pop 3R, in India. The Amazfit Pop 3R is priced at Rs 3,999 for the silicon strap variant and Rs 4,999 for the metal strap variant.

The device offers a 1.43? HD AMOLED display, a Bluetooth calling feature, and over 100 sports modes including running, cycling, swimming, yoga, and more. It comes with built-in microphone and speaker. The display has a high resolution of 410×502 and density of 330 PPI, with support for Always-On mode and a brightness of 400 nits.

The device can track your blood oxygen, heart rate, calories burned, distance covered, and other metrics in real-time. The Amazfit Pop 3R has a battery life of up to 10 days on a single charge. The device is also water-resistant up to 5 ATM.