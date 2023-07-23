Athletes from Manipur invited by chief minister Stalin to train in Tamil Nadu

MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, invited athletes from Manipur, which has experienced violence, to train in his state on Sunday, and his son Udhayanidhi, the state’s minister of sports, promised to provide all the necessary facilities.

The BJP responded angrily to Stalin’s invitation, with K Annamalai, the head of the state unit, criticising the chief minister and claiming that he had ‘woken up from sleep’ and was behaving like a ‘politician.’ The organisation that started the Khelo India Games ‘also knows how to train the sportspersons’ for the competition.

Stalin claimed in a statement that the environment in Manipur did not allow athletes to train for competitions like Khelo India and the Asian Games.

‘I have directed Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to make arrangements for the Manipur sportspersons in Tamil Nadu,’ he said.

The sports department has received an assurance from Udhayanidhi that ‘high-quality’ facilities will be provided.

The Khelo India Games 2024 will take place in Tamil Nadu. Manipur was known for producing ‘champions, especially women champions’ and Tamil Nadu was viewing the current state of affairs there with ‘deep concern and anguish,’ Stalin said.

The CM emphasised the proverb ‘Yaathum oorey, Yaavarum kelir,’ which translates to ‘every place is mine, all people are my relatives,’ in stating that Tamil culture is based on love and caring.

‘This formed the basis of his directive on the Manipur sportspersons training in Tamil Nadu,’ he added.