Korea Open Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy- Chirag Shetty to play men’s doubles final today

Yeosu: in badminton, India’s men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Indonesian top seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the final of the Korea Open 2023 badminton tournament at the Jinnam Stadium in Yeosu today. The Indian duo defeated Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang of Republic of China by ‘21-15, 24-22’ in the semifinals. It was Satwik and Chirag’s first win over the Chinese pair following two earlier defeats.

This is the third final of the year for the world No. 3 Indian pair. Satwik and Chirag have won the Indonesia Super 1000 and Swiss Open Super 500 titles this year. Results at the Korea Open count towards players’ qualifying rankings for the Paris 2024 Olympics.