Rain disrupts play, but Labuschagne’s century frustrates England in Ashes

Marnus Labuschagne’s 11th test century frustrated England on a rain-affected day four of the fourth Ashes test. Australia reached 214-5, and a 103-run partnership between Labuschagne and Mitch Marsh kept their hopes alive for a draw.

The play was delayed, and only 30 overs were bowled before tea. England’s chances of securing victory and taking the series to a decider at the Oval were dependent on the weather on the final day.

Batting coach Marcus Trescothick expressed his frustration at the stop-start nature of the game due to the rain. Australia resumed at 113-4, needing 162 runs to make England bat again.

England began aggressively, seeking quick wickets, but Labuschagne and Marsh held firm, keeping the scoreboard ticking. Umpires eventually stopped England from using their fast bowlers due to the murky conditions, bringing in spinner Moeen Ali and part-timer Root.

Labuschagne took advantage, hitting Root for two sixes and two fours, reaching his first century in England. However, he fell just before tea, nicking a delivery to Jonny Bairstow.

Despite his disappointment at not seeing the day through, Labuschagne was pleased with his form and technique. His departure on 111 marked his highest test score outside Australia.

The rain returned after tea, and play was eventually abandoned at 1730 GMT. The weather forecast for the final day also looked bleak, with showers predicted throughout Sunday, leaving the match’s outcome uncertain.