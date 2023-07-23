Rs 48 lakh worth of gold seized at Kochi airport

Customs authorities made a significant seizure at Kochi airport, confiscating gold worth Rs 48 lakh from a passenger on Sunday. The passenger had ingeniously concealed the gold in paste form, strategically hiding it inside the waistband of his pants and in a specially stitched pocket within his undergarment. The total weight of the yellow metal amounted to 1.005 kg. The individual was en route from Kuala Lumpur to Kochi at the time of the apprehension. As the investigation continues, customs officials are diligently pursuing the case.

This incident follows another gold smuggling case via Thiruvananthapuram airport last month. Two customs officials were apprehended for their alleged involvement in facilitating the transportation of approximately 80 kg of gold through the airport. The development has raised concerns over the need for further vigilance and tighter security measures at these vital transportation hubs.