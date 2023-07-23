Sony launches new wireless earbuds in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Sony launched the WF-C700N wireless earbuds in the Indian markets. The new device are the successor to the WF-C500. The Sony WF-C700N will be available for purchase from Sony Center, Sony Exclusive stores, ShopatSC website, major electronic stores and e-commerce websites in four colours – white, black, lavender and sage green. The device are priced at Rs 8,990.

The WF-C700N supports Adaptive Sound Control which can automatically adjust the sound settings depending on location. It works by recognizing the locations you often visit like office, gym and home and switches the sound modes accordingly. Sony has also integrated its wind noise reduction technology.

The WF-C700N offer up to 15 hours of battery life and an additional 10+10 hours of charging with the carrying case. The earbuds come with 5mm drivers and support Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) technology. The newly launched earbuds offer IPX4 water resistance and Multipoint Connection.