Sri Lanka’s foreign minister emphasise on connectivity between the two countries to increase people-to-people linkages

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister, Ali Sabry, has emphasized the importance of strong connectivity between his country and India, highlighting the potential benefits of enhanced ferry and aviation services to strengthen people-to-people linkages. In an interview with diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal in Colombo, FM Sabry discussed the proposal for land connectivity between the two nations, stating that while it could be a positive opportunity, a thorough feasibility study is essential to assess the benefits for both countries before moving forward.

Earlier in the week, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe visited New Delhi, and during the discussions, both countries reached agreements on various key connectivity issues, including the establishment of new ferry services.

Regarding the proposal for an energy pipeline, Sabry explained that the objective is to facilitate the smooth flow of oil, ensuring energy security for both Sri Lanka and India at different points. Both countries are also working on FinTech connectivity, with an announcement of a pact on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) during President Wickremesinghe’s visit. The UPI is expected to be operational in Sri Lanka in the coming months, benefiting Indian tourists visiting the island.

In response to India’s security concerns arising from the visit of a Chinese vessel last year, Sabry assured that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been finalized and put in place. These SOPs have been developed in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to address any maritime security issues.

Overall, Sri Lanka’s foreign minister expressed the importance of enhancing connectivity between the two neighboring countries to foster closer ties and reap mutual benefits in various sectors, while also ensuring measures are in place to address security concerns effectively.