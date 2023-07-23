Triumph Speed 400 booking amount increased

Mumbai: British premium motorcycle brand, Triumph Motorcycles has increased the booking amount for its Speed 400 in the Indian markets. The bike was launched at a price of Rs. 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom). Now the company has increased the price to Rs. 2.33 lakh(ex-showroom) after the first 10,000 units were swiftly booked. Triumph India has hiked the booking amount from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 10,000.

However, the increased booking amount remains fully refundable. The Speed 400 can exclusively be booked through Triumph India’s official website.

The Speed 400’ is available in three colors: Carnival Red, Caspian Blue, and Phantom Black. It is powered by a 398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The engine delivers 39.5bhp and 37.5Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and features a dynamic short-stroke setup.

On the suspension front, the Speed 400 adopts USD front forks and a responsive monoshock. The braking system comprises single front and rear discs mounted on 17-inch alloys.