Xiaomi Smart TV A series launched in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Chinese tech brand, Xiaomi launched its Smart TV A series in India. The new smart TV lineup comes in three screen sizes — 32 inches, 40 inches, and 43 inches . The Xiaomi Smart TV A series price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for Xiaomi Smart TV 32A model with a 32-inch screen. As an introductory offer, it can be purchased for Rs. 13,999. The 40-inch Xiaomi Smart TV 40A is priced at Rs. 22,999 and the 43-inch Xiaomi Smart TV 43A price in India is set at Rs. 24,999. All the new models will be available for purchase on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart and retail stores starting July 25 at 12:00pm IST.

The Xiaomi Smart TV 32A, Xiaomi Smart TV 40A and Xiaomi Smart TV 43A run on Google TV with Xiaomi’s own Patchwall UI. All TVs in the series include Xiaomi’s proprietary Vivid Picture Engine and pack 20W speakers along with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X support. The variants of the Xiaomi Smart TV A series are powered by Quad Core A35 chipset. They come with an inbuilt Google Chromecast feature that lets users allow stream movies, shows and more, from their phones right to their TVs.

Wireless connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0. The TVs also include two HDMI ports with support for ARC and ALLM, two USB 2.0, an AV, and a headphone jack. The series also include a new Xiaomi Bluetooth Remote that comes with features such as Quick Mute, Quick Wake and Quick Settings.