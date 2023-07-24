Assam top cop threatened by banned insurgent group, says ‘stop encounters or leave’

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh was warned by the banned armed insurgent organisation United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) with severe consequences if he engaged in encounters. The Assam DGP has been warned by the rebel organisation, who demanded that he either stop staging fake encounters against residents or leave the region.

‘DGP Gyanendra Prasad (GP) Singh repeatedly displayed bravery by doing fake encounters on indigenous people of Assam. Such incidents should be stopped immediately. This is our last warning or he should leave Assam,’ a statement from ULFA read.

This comes after a woman was detained in Dibrugarh by Indian Army and Assam Police personnel for allegedly having suspicious ties to the banned sect.

‘We have come to know about the arrest of one Pushpanjali Gogoi, a woman from Tinsukia with Rs 3 lakh, by the Dibrugarh police today for collecting funds in the name of ‘Samyukta Mukti Bahini, Assam [Swatantra]’ organization. We have informed the people of Assam as well as the Assam Police that our organization has nothing to do with the woman. So stop the persecution of the people by connecting them ‘Samyukta Mukti Bahini, Assam [Swatantra]’ organization,’ the militant group said in a statement.

Additionally, according to ULFA, Hem Chetia of the Sivasagar district was shot in the leg while being arrested by the police for the same offence.

‘The man was not appointed by the Samyukta Mukti Bahini, Assam [Swatantra]’ organization to collect funds. He may have been used by a vicious circle by taking the name of ‘Samyukta Mukti Bahini, Assam [Swatantra]’ organization,’ ULFA added.

GGP GP Singh, who is on his two-day visit to Barak Valley’s three districts, said, ‘I have been getting threats from militant organizations not just from Assam but from other states too.’

‘Since the government of Assam is paying me, I have to protect its interests. If any organisation wants to disrupt the development activities of the state by way of extortion and demands, I won’t allow it to happen,’ Assam DGP added.