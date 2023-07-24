BJP official in Tamil Nadu detained for making derogatory remarks about DMK leaders

BJP district president for South Villupuram and former MLA Kalivaradhan was detained by the Tamil Nadu police on Monday for reportedly uttering disparaging remarks about DMK chief M Karunanidhi and Thoothukudi DMK MP Kanimozhi.

A DMK official from the Villupuram district reported him to the police for his comments. In the early hours of Monday, a Villupuram police team apprehended Kalivaradhan at his home on the basis of the complaint.

In the midst of widespread BJP demonstrations against rising tomato prices in Tamil Nadu, Kalivaradhan made his remarks.

Kalivaradhan led the demonstration at Villupuram, where he is accused of making disparaging remarks against the DMK leaders that infuriated the local members of the ruling party. As a result, a case was filed against him.

He was charged with violating IPC sections 153, 505(i)(C), and 504, which entail creating animosity between two groups.