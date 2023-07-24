Businessman from Maharashtra’s Nagpur loses a staggering $7 million in online gambling

According to a report by the news agency PTI on Sunday (July 23), a businessman from Nagpur, Maharashtra, suffered a massive loss of $7 million (approximately Rs 58 crore) in online gambling. The investigation on Saturday led to a suspect bookie, and the police were able to recover $1.7 million (around Rs 14 crore) along with four kilograms of gold biscuits.

The accused, identified as Anant alias Sontu Navratan Jain, managed to escape just before the police raided his residence in Gondia city, located 160 kilometers away from Nagpur. It is suspected that Jain might have fled to Dubai.

According to Nagpur’s Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Jain persuaded the businessman to explore online gambling as a lucrative way to make profits. Though initially hesitant, the businessman eventually gave in to Jain’s persuasion and transferred Rs 8 lakh ($9,776) through a hawala merchant.

Subsequently, Jain provided the businessman with a link on WhatsApp to open an online gambling account. The businessman found Rs 8 lakh deposited into the account and started gambling. At first, he experienced some success, but unfortunately, his luck turned, and he ended up losing a staggering Rs 58 crore while winning around Rs 5 crore.

As the businessman grew suspicious of the situation and demanded his money back, Jain refused to comply. Frustrated and deceived, the businessman decided to lodge a complaint with the cyber police, leading to the registration of a fraud case under the Indian Penal Code. As a result, the police conducted a raid at Jain’s residence in Gondia, during which they seized substantial evidence, including Rs 14 crore in cash and four kilograms of gold biscuits.