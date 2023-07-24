Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market for second day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,120 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 5515. Gold price edged lower by Rs 200 per gram on Saturday.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 59,220 per 10 gram, down Rs 89 or 0.15%. Silver futures were trading at Rs 74,722, lower by Rs 248 or 0.33%. Gold and silver futures ended lower in the previous session. Gold ended with declines of 0.43%, while silver futures fell by 0.64%.

On the Comex, gold futures were trading at $1,962.50 per troy, down by $4.10 or 0.21%. Silver futures were trading at $24.845, lower by $0.010 or 0.040%. In the global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.051to $1,961.27 per ounce. Gold gained nearly 0.3% last week. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,963.10.

The holdings of world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.57% to 919.00 tonnes. Among other precious metals, price ofspot silver rose 0.2% to $24.64 per ounce, platinum fell 0.2% to $959.94 while palladium was little changed at $1,289.83.