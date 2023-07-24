Elon Musk & Twitter’s Yaccarino: ‘X’ Logo Has Taken Flight!

Elon Musk and Twitter’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, made a splash on Monday as they revealed a new logo for the social media platform – a white “X” on a black background, replacing the iconic blue bird symbol.

“X is here! Let’s do this,” Yaccarino tweeted, along with a picture of the logo projected on the company’s San Francisco offices.

Both Musk and Yaccarino proudly displayed the X logo on their Twitter handles, but the familiar blue bird can still be found across the platform.

“#GoodbyeTwitter” began trending, with many users expressing criticism for the new logo.

Musk had teased the logo change earlier, posting a stylized X against a black outer space-themed background. He mentioned an “interim X logo” and hinted at bidding farewell to the Twitter brand and its bird imagery.

In response to a tweet asking what tweets would be called under “X,” Musk playfully replied, “x’s.”

The original Twitter logo, designed in 2012 by a team of three, was known for its simplicity and readability at small sizes.

Musk’s acquisition of Twitter last year paved the way for his ambitious vision of creating an “everything app” called “X” in the near future.

Although Musk had reclaimed the domain x.com from PayPal, where he co-founded the online bank in 1999 before it became PayPal, it is not currently active.

According to Yaccarino, “X” represents a future of limitless interactivity – centered around audio, video, messaging, payments, and banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities.

Taking over as Twitter’s CEO on June 5, Yaccarino faced the challenge of reversing the platform’s plunging advertising revenue and navigating through turbulent times, including layoffs and fierce competition from Threads, Meta’s response to Twitter.