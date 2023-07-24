Gulf country bans titanium dioxide in food products

Muscat: The Food Safety and Quality Centre in Oman has banned the production, import and marketing of food products containing titanium dioxide (E171). The authority announced that fine for violators will be Omr1,000.

Titanium dioxide is a colouring substance that is added to some food products in order to give the food product a white colour. It is used in tahini, chewing gum and certain sweets and candies.

Also Read: Banks write off bad loans worth Rs 2.09 lakh crore

The Food Safety and Quality Centre of Oman has asked residents and citizens to read the labels of products, where the compound may be found listed as an additive.