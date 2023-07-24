In Kasaragod, three people detained in moral policing case

In Kasaragod, Kerala, three people were detained and placed in judicial prison following a moral policing incident. Police reported on Monday that the accused had reportedly harassed individuals for travelling in groups.

Six individuals—three men and three women—were out on Sunday after attending a party, according to the police. An engagement party had been hosted by a couple in the group for their pals. The gang had stopped at a tea shop on the way back from the party.

Two of them, a male and a woman, remained in the car as the other four entered the store. The two were asked why they were alone in the car by a local who was supposedly under the influence of alcohol. His two companions were with him.

They started creating a ruckus over the issue. Hearing them, the four friends who were inside also rushed out. A woman was injured in the ruckus that ensued between the two groups.

A case was registered against the accused based on a complaint by the woman who was injured. An FIR was filed against the accused under Section 354 (outraging a woman’s modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.