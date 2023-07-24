DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSAutomobile

India launch date of 2023 Hero Karizma ZMR 210 announced: Details

Jul 24, 2023, 09:24 pm IST

Mumbai: The leading two-wheeler manufacturer  in the country, Hero MotoCorp has revealed the India launch date of its Karizma XMR 210. The company has released the teaser and as per the teaser the bike will be launched on 29th Aug 2023 in Gurugram.

Karizma ZMR will feature an all-new 210cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. The engine is  expected to generate a max power of 25bhp. The engine will be paired with a six-speed transmission. The all-new Karizma will have telescopic front forks, disc brakes on both ends, a rear mono-shock, and a dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) system.

Also Read: Market capitalization of 5 of top-10 companies surge by Rs 4.23 lakh crore 

The bike come with several  advanced features including  a fully digital speedo meter, equipped with Bluetooth connectivity that will allow the user to track all the important information on the display. It is expected that the bike will fall under the price range between Rs 1.60 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Tags
shortlink
Jul 24, 2023, 09:24 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button