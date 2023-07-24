India launch date of 2023 Hero Karizma ZMR 210 announced: Details

Mumbai: The leading two-wheeler manufacturer in the country, Hero MotoCorp has revealed the India launch date of its Karizma XMR 210. The company has released the teaser and as per the teaser the bike will be launched on 29th Aug 2023 in Gurugram.

Karizma ZMR will feature an all-new 210cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. The engine is expected to generate a max power of 25bhp. The engine will be paired with a six-speed transmission. The all-new Karizma will have telescopic front forks, disc brakes on both ends, a rear mono-shock, and a dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) system.

Also Read: Market capitalization of 5 of top-10 companies surge by Rs 4.23 lakh crore

The bike come with several advanced features including a fully digital speedo meter, equipped with Bluetooth connectivity that will allow the user to track all the important information on the display. It is expected that the bike will fall under the price range between Rs 1.60 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom).