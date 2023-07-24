India launch date of JioBook laptop announced: Details

Mumbai: Reliance Jio has announced the India launch date of its JioBook laptop. As per a teaser released on e-commerce site, Amazon, the laptop will be launched on 31 July.

As per reports, the new laptop could be an updated version of the JioBook launched last October. The 2022 JioBook was launched in India at a price below Rs 20,000. It was only available via Reliance Digital store.

According to the teaser, the new Jio laptop will be lightweight having a weight of 990 grams. It comes in blue colour and will will support 4G connectivity. The device will be equipped with a powerful octa-core processor. Further specifications and features are yet to be disclosed.