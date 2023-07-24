IRCTC announces ‘Divya Dakshin Yatra’: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new tour package. The 8 nights / 9 days trip in Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train is named ‘Divya Dakshin Yatra with Jyotirlinga’. This train will cover important tourist places in the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It will cover one of the Jyotirlinga (Rameshwaram) and other temples at Tiruvannamalai, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Trichy and Thanjavur.

Passengers can board and deboard at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal and Khammam in Telangana and Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh. The cost of the package include rail as well as road transport, accommodation, catering arrangements, tour escorts, and travel insurance among other facilities.

Passegers can visit IRCTC website: http://www.irctctourism.com or contact 040-27702407 or 9701360701 / 8287932228 / 8087932231 / 9281495843 for booking.