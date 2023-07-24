Kasaragod Registrar General Discovered Deceased in Hotel

District Registrar General T E Mohamed Ashraf, aged 55, was discovered deceased in a hotel room in Kasaragod town on Monday. Hailing from Parappur in Malappuram district’s Kottakkal, he leaves behind his wife Basriya, a son, and two daughters.

Officials mentioned that Ashraf had taken charge as the district officer of the department of registration about a year and a half ago. Occasionally, he would stay in the hotel at Nullipady. On Sunday night, before retiring for the night, he instructed the receptionist to wake him up in the morning.

When the morning call to his room went unanswered, concerned hotel staff went to check on him and found him collapsed on the bathroom floor, as per the police. He was rushed to the General Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The town police have registered a case of unnatural death and the body has been sent for autopsy to determine the cause of his passing.