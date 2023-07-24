Kremlin Accuses Ukraine of ‘Terrorist’ Drone Strike in Moscow

Moscow’s mayor reported that two buildings were hit, and debris was discovered near the defense ministry’s buildings, prompting Russia’s defense ministry to accuse Ukraine of a “terrorist” drone attack on Moscow. The ministry stated that two drones were suppressed and crashed. Meanwhile, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that two non-residential buildings were struck around 4 a.m., with no significant damage or casualties.

It remained unclear whether the drones hit the buildings upon being downed or if they had a deliberate target. Information about the interception location was not disclosed by either the defense ministry or the mayor. According to Russia’s state news agencies, drone fragments were found near a building on Komsomolsky Avenue, approximately 2 kilometers away from the defense ministry’s buildings.

In the aftermath of the attack, traffic was closed on both Komsomolsky Avenue and Likhachev Avenue, the latter in Moscow’s south, where a high-rise office building sustained damage. Witnesses described the terrifying experience of the attack, with one resident near the damaged building on Likhachev Avenue recounting being awoken by the blast, which shook everything.

Videos circulated on Russian Telegram channels showed the aftermath, revealing the damaged high-rise building with missing windows and structural damage. Additionally, footage depicted glass and concrete debris along Komsomolsky Avenue.

This alleged drone attack followed nearly a week of Russia’s continuous bombardment of Ukraine’s southern port of Odesa. Just the day before, missiles had struck a historic Orthodox cathedral, resulting in casualties and extensive damage. As of now, there has been no official response from Kyiv regarding the accusation made by Russia. Ukraine typically refrains from publicly claiming responsibility for attacks within Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine. However, they have expressed that targeting Russia’s military infrastructure aids their counteroffensive efforts.