Missing youth’s body found in Thrissur after country boat tragedy.

After an arduous search lasting over 12 hours, the Fire Force and National Disaster Response Force successfully retrieved the body of the young man who tragically drowned in a Kole wetland at Panamukku. The deceased, identified as Aashik from Nedupuzha, had been riding in a partially damaged, abandoned boat when the accident occurred. Miraculously, his two friends who were with him managed to escape by swimming to safety. The incident took place around 6.00 pm on Sunday.

Aashik’s body was found at the exact location where the country boat capsized, ensnared in the aquatic weeds of the water body. The NDRF, during their search on Monday morning, made the grim discovery in the waterlogged field.

The rescue mission had initially involved a team of scuba divers, and Thrissur district collector Krishna Teja personally visited the scene on Sunday to oversee the operation. The loss of the young man’s life has left the community in mourning, and the authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to this tragic accident.