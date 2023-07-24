Persistent fever? Get tested despite seasonal flu.

Flu, caused by various viruses, presents symptoms like fever, running nose, and sore throat. Dr. Arun M advises against self-medication for flu, as it could be accompanied by other infections like dengue. He emphasizes the importance of testing if fever persists beyond three days.

Dengue spreads through mosquitoes, while flu spreads through droplets. Identifying the viral infection without testing is difficult. In cases of dengue, blood changes occur after two days, so a test is crucial after the third day to check platelet count. Influenza, on the other hand, doesn’t show such changes in blood.

Antiviral medicines are used cautiously due to their scarcity. Treatment for flu-like infections is symptomatic based on the condition’s severity. Severe cases with lower respiratory tract infections receive in-patient treatment with antibiotics. Moderate cases get antibiotics and close observation, while mild cases are given basic medicines, advised to rest, and use masks to prevent spreading.

Vaccines for the flu virus vary each season, making lasting protection difficult. Flu shots are used in some countries every six months, but their effectiveness is uncertain. Flu is generally not life-threatening, requiring rest and hydration. Covid-appropriate behaviors should be followed as preventive measures.

If fever persists, Dr. Arun recommends visiting a doctor for a blood test to determine the infection type, with IgM Elisa test being useful for diagnosing dengue.