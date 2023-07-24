Trans-border smuggling bid foiled, 2 held with 20-kg heroin in Punjab

Chandigarh: Punjab police has busted a trans-border drug smuggling racket. The police arrested 2 persons and recovered 20 kg of heroin in the Fazilka district. The arrested persons were identified as Subeg Singh who hails from Lakhmir Ke Uttar village and Sandip Singh alias Seepa of Mansa village in Fazilka.

The state special operation cell (SSOC) of Punjab police conducted a search operation at Haste ke Road near Rano village in Fazilka after getting specific information that Pakistan-based smugglers would drop a large heroin consignment from across the border using drones. Police then arrested two persons who came to collect the drug.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.