Video capturing a lion strolling nonchalantly on a flyover amid downpour in India’s Gujarat goes viral

A viral video has surfaced on the internet, capturing a remarkable scene in Junagadh city, Gujarat, India. In the midst of heavy rainfall that has affected many states, including Gujarat, a lion was spotted casually walking on a flyover, seemingly undisturbed by passing vehicles. The incident, recorded and widely shared on social media, amazed both onlookers present at the scene and netizens who watched the footage.

Former cricketer Syed Saba Karim posted the video on Twitter, expressing concern about the flood-like situation in several cities in Gujarat due to continuous rains. He mentioned how even the King of the Jungle had to move from its habitat amid the challenging weather conditions. The video gained significant attention, amassing over 3,000 views and attracting numerous comments from viewers.

One user creatively remarked that the lion was strolling to witness his kingdom’s misery. Another expressed heartfelt concern for the welfare of wildlife during this difficult time, hoping that these majestic creatures were safe and well-cared for. Meanwhile, another user observed that people were nonchalantly roaming around the lion as if it were a street dog.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued alerts for heavy rainfall in Gujarat, predicting more than 20 cm of rainfall in the state. The situation in Junagadh district required urgent attention, leading Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to cancel all his scheduled programs and hold an emergency meeting. The region faced severe flooding, with numerous cattle and vehicles being swept away by the relentless water flow in residential areas.

Gujarat had been facing challenges over the past few days due to relentless heavy rainfall. Low-lying regions of Saurashtra and Kutch experienced floods, causing distress among residents. Additionally, Rajkot struggled with severe waterlogging due to continuous and intense rainfall.

watch the video here: