Wayanad Junction Renamed in Honor of Minnu Mani, Despite No Road Access to Her Home

The Manathavady Municipality in Wayanad district, Kerala, has bestowed a special honor upon Minnu Mani, the talented Malayali woman cricketer. As a tribute to her achievements, they have renamed the prominent Mysuru road junction as the ‘Minnu Mani junction’.

Despite the fact that there is currently no motorable road leading to Minnu Mani’s home in Mananthavady, she is delighted and deeply touched by this gesture from her hometown. In an interview with Onmanorama, Minnu Mani expressed her joy and gratitude, stating, “This was quite unexpected, and I am very much excited.”

During a recent meeting held to honor Minnu Mani, prominent leaders pledged to construct a motorable road to her residence, which is located approximately 200 meters away from the municipal road. The family’s financial situation has made it impossible for them to afford the construction of the road on their own. Mananthavady MLA OR Kelu assured that discussions are underway to make the road a reality soon.

The decision to rename the junction in Minnu Mani’s honor was taken by the Mananthavady municipal council on July 14. The chairperson of the municipal council, CK Rathnavally, revealed that after considering various ideas to honor Minnu, they settled on renaming the junction as a fitting tribute.

Minnu Mani, at the young age of 24, has already made a mark in her cricketing career. She showcased an impressive performance in her debut series for India against Bangladesh, where she participated in all three T20I matches and claimed five wickets in the series. Her achievements have brought immense pride to her hometown and the nation as a whole.