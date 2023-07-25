6 policemen booked for murder of criminal under custody

According to authorities, more than six officers from the NIT Faridabad cyber crime police station have been charged with murder after an alleged criminal died in police custody. Shaikul (30), a resident of Rajasthan’s Gobindgarh district, died on Sunday, according to his relatives, after being beaten up by police officers.

“On Monday, a FIR under section 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered against two named policemen and others at Faridabad Old police station on the complaint of the victim’s brother,” a police spokesperson said. According to him, the accused officers have been reassigned to the police line, and a magisterial investigation has been initiated against them. Prior to Shaikul’s arrest, the Faridabad Police had apprehended five people on July 20 — Shakul Khan, Narendra, Dharmendra, Sabir, and Ali Mohammad — for allegedly duping a Faridabad resident Subrata out of Rs 1.90 lakh in the name of selling a land.

According to them, the crime was reported to the cyber station NIT police on July 13. On July 21, the accused were brought to court and placed on remand. Shaikul told police during his remand on July 21 that he was feeling weak and having problems breathing, according to the spokeswoman. He was taken to BK Hospital for treatment by the police team. The doctors released him after administering the proper medications, but he was admitted to the hospital the next day due to health issues, he claimed.

According to the source , he died around two hours after being admitted to the hospital again. The deceased’s family members had refused to conduct the post-mortem on Sunday, but it was completed today after they agreed, according to police.