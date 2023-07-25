AI’s Impact on Cinema: Hollywood’s Strike Resonates in Mollywood’s Thoughts

The Indian film industry has long been affected by Hollywood’s impact, and now it faces a new challenge – the ongoing Hollywood actors’ strike. Hollywood is currently facing a standstill as actors protest for better pay and protection from the threat of Artificial Intelligence (AI). There are concerns that AI might scan and use background performers’ images without consent or fair compensation, a matter of contention between the actors and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Back in India, the film industry, Mollywood, is also taking note of Hollywood’s developments. While some Indian actors see AI as in its early stages, the growing presence of deep-fakes has sparked discussions about the potential threats AI poses to the industry. Actor-director-screenwriter Murali Gopy acknowledges the evolving science of AI but believes it has not yet reached the level of human creative genius. Others like Lenaa see AI as a tool that can handle menial tasks and create more opportunities for actors to showcase their talents.

Though AI has made strides in film production, it has yet to fully master creating original content. Actor, director, and screenwriter Joy Mathew, who has experimented with AI tools like Chat GPT, argues that AI’s limitations open up opportunities for artists to produce unique and soulful works that AI-generated content might lack. However, he does express concerns about the potential exploitation of creative work and identities as AI technology advances.

Actress Rajisha Vijayan suggests that Mollywood’s focus on small-budget, emotion-oriented films makes it less likely for expensive AI tools to replace actors and technicians in the industry. While Mollywood appears relatively unaffected by AI at present, the dynamics might change as technology evolves.

As Hollywood faces an actors’ strike and AI’s looming presence, Mollywood stands at a crossroads, contemplating how to embrace technological advancements while preserving the essence of human creativity and emotion that defines its cinema. The Indian film industry will undoubtedly forge its path amidst the global transformation AI brings in cinema.