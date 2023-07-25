Alia Bhatt expresses her view on CBFC cuts to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

In response to rumours of censor board cuts in “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani,” Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt claimed on Monday that the creators of her upcoming film have made “some minor” alterations in response to the CBFC’s suggestions.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reportedly asked the producers to cut a few scenes containing abusive language and remove references to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, including the dialogue ‘Khela hobe’ (Game on), which is the TMC’s campaign slogan in the 2021 Assembly elections. When asked about the CBFC cuts, Alia noted that while they had made the modifications requested by the board, the finished film flowed “seamlessly.”

“There have been some minor cuts requested by the board, which we completely respect and have coordinated, but whatever cut (of ‘Khela hobe’) you’re referring to is not the case.”I believe we should let everyone watch the film without discussing what was omitted. “Despite these minor cuts, the final cut (of the film) flows seamlessly,” the actor told reporters here.

Alia was in town with her co-star Ranveer Singh to promote Rocky Aur Rani, directed by Karan Johar and produced by Dharma Productions, is set to hit theatres on Friday. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury, Churni Ganguly, and Aamir Bashir also appear.