Amid heavy rains, Ganga flowing above danger mark in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar

Haridwar: Following incessant rainfall, the Ganga River witnessed a rise in the water level and was flowing slightly above the danger mark in Haridwar, a senior official said. The water level was recorded at 293.25 metres at 9:00 pm on Monday against the danger mark of 293 metres in Haridwar.

Meanwhile, the Sub Divisional Officer of Uttar Pradesh irrigation department said that due to rise in the water-level of the Ganga in Haridwar, some districts in Uttar Pradesh can also get affected. ‘Water level of Ganga has increased, at 9:00 pm, water level was recorded at 293.25 metres. Low-lying areas can get affected, and districts like Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar can get affected. But the situation is not very serious and there would not be any major damage’, said Shivkumar Kaushik, SDO, Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department.

Notably, the Ganga rises in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand and passes through various districts of Uttar Pradesh. Uttarakhand has been witnessing landslides and flood-like situations following persistent downpours in the state. On Monday, traffic was affected after a 70-metre stretch of the National Highway was damaged due to rainfall near Gauchar town in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, officials said. Similarly, traffic was suspended and the Yamunotri pilgrimage halted as boulders continued to fall at many places on the Yamunotri Highway for the last three days as persistent rains continue to wreak havoc in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, officials said.

Due to the incessant rainfall in Uttarkashi, significant damage has been caused to the infrastructure and livelihood of people, according to an official. ‘Due to heavy rain, 50 buildings have been damaged in Purola, Barkot and Dunda of Uttarkashi district. 50 roads are closed in the district. Electricity supply has stopped in about 40 villages and more than 400 drains of agricultural land have been washed away’, said Uttarkashi DM Abhishek Rohila.