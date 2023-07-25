Chandy Oommen denies successor claim amid Sudheeran’s plea for unanimous byelection

“Oommen Chandy never referred to me as his successor when he was alive,” stated Chandy Oommen, son of the late Congress leader, in response to VM Sudheeran’s appeal for a unanimous choice of Chandy Oommen as Oommen Chandy’s successor in the Puthupally constituency byelection, which will take place in the next six months following the demise of the two-time Chief Minister.

“My father had several opportunities to project me as his successor. How can I claim to be his successor when he never mentioned it during his lifetime?” Chandy Oommen expressed. He emphasized that his politics aligns with the party’s direction, and his work extends beyond Puthupally to serve the entire state of Kerala in the socio-political field.

Regarding the suggestion of not resuming work on their new home anytime soon, Chandy Oommen didn’t elaborate further on the matter.

VM Sudheeran had proposed that Chandy Oommen be chosen as the successor without an election as a gesture of respect to the late leader. Speaking at the Oommen Chandy memorial meeting organized by KPCC in Thiruvananthapuram, Sudheeran appealed to Kerala’s political leadership to unite and consider avoiding competition in this by-election, aiming to express love and respect for Oommen Chandy without any controversies.

“Oommen Chandy bound Kerala with his love. In front of that love, there is no politics, caste, creed, or religion. Everyone is united. I wish to maintain this spirit,” Sudheeran added, advocating for a new paradigm in democracy and setting a precedent by choosing Chandy Oommen as the successor without a contested election.