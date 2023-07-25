Dharamsala-McLeodganj roads blocked due to landslides

Due to recent severe rains, the highways leading from Dharamsala to McLeodganj, the headquarters of the Tibetan government-in-exile, have begun to collapse in numerous places. A landslip in the Cantonment area has disrupted the main route to McLeodganj. Another shorter stretch to McLeodganj from Dharamsala’s Kotwali market has already been shuttered. Geologists have raised the alarm for this small hill community. According to sources, the shorter path was closed down following the monsoon last year. It is now vulnerable to landslides. A retention wall was supposed to be built alongside the road, however it caved in during construction. It was rebuilt and is still being reinforced.

A section of road caved in at Forsythganj, around 2 kilometres from McLeodganj, and residents have reportedly reported fractures in neighbouring structures. According to sources, defence officials have written to the district administration about the damage to the road that runs through Cantonment.

Stone barriers or gabion (cage) walls around roads, according to IIT Mumbai experts and other geologists, should be built instead of concrete retaining walls. According to geologists at the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, the upper crust of hills near McLeodganj comprises loose soil with crushed stones. The area has grown prone to falling due to water seeping into the higher crust. Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal has directed that the main road be repaired because it has sunk.