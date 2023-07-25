IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Kerala till July 28; Yellow alert in 9, holiday for schools in 4 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: As per the IMD forecast, the low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal will intensify soon, resulting in heavy rainfall in Kerala till July 28. A yellow alert has already been issued in the districts of Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Tuesday.

A holiday has been declared on Tuesday for educational institutions in four districts in the view of heavy rain. The holiday is for the districts of Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Malappuram. The district collectors said in separate releases that professional colleges and schools under ICSE/CBSE will also be closed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, holiday for schools has been declared in the taluks of Vellarikundu and Hosdurg in the Kasaragod district. Colleges in the two taluks will not have the holiday. However, the PSC examinations that were already scheduled will take place. The heads of educational institutions have been told to make up the hours lost due to the holiday later on. Students have been advised to stay away from water-logged areas.

The National Center for Oceanographic Studies (INCOIS) has informed that there is a possibility of high wave of 2.8 to 3.3 meters along Kerala coast (Vizhinjam to Kasaragod) till 11.30 pm on Tuesday. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the seas from Kerala-Karnataka coast and Lakshadweep area till July 28.

Earlier on Monday, a maximum rainfall of up to 12.85 cms was recorded at Padinjarathara in Wayanad district. Due to the torrid weather, fishermen in Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep have been asked not to venture into the seas. Highways department banned traffic of heavy vehicles through the Mananthavady-Kaithakkal road as the protection wall to the road got damaged when the earth caved in due to heavy rain. Heavy vehicles should take deviation through the 4th Mile, a communiqué of the highways assistant engineer said.