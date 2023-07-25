Kerala reverses mask mandate decision from April 2022

No need to worry about forgetting your masks while going out in Kerala. The state government has decided to withdraw the April 27, 2022, order that mandated wearing face masks in public places. From now on, it’s entirely up to the public’s discretion whether to wear masks or not.

Initially, the government made face masks compulsory in March 2020, during the peak of Covid cases. However, as the pandemic showed signs of subsiding, people started neglecting this safety measure. As Covid cases surged again, the Chief Secretary issued reminders in April 2022 and as recently as last January, emphasizing the compulsory mask-wearing rule. A fine of Rs 500 was imposed on those caught without masks in public places.

The decision to withdraw the orders comes after a thorough assessment, indicating that there is currently no significant threat of the viral infection that has affected the world for over two years.