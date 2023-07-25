Manipur Violence: 7th accused arrested in viral video case

Manipur Police apprehended another suspect on Monday in connection with the naked parading and molestation of two tribal women on May 4 in the Kangpokpi area. So far, seven people have been arrested in connection with the incident after a claimed video of it leaked online.

According to officials, the seventh accused was apprehended in the Thoubal district. The first arrest was made on Thursday, a day after a 26-second video of the horrible occurrence surfaced on July 19. Later that day, three further arrests were made. On Saturday, a 19-year-old teenager was apprehended as the fifth accused. Angry mobs had previously set fire to the homes of absconding suspect L. Kabichandra, 20, in Wangjing, Thoubal, and main accused Huirem Herodas Singh in Yairipok, Thoubal.

Since ethnic violence erupted in the state on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was arranged in the hill areas to protest the majority Meitei community’s desire for Scheduled Tribe (ST) designation, at least 160 people have been murdered and hundreds have been injured. Meiteis make up around 53% of Manipur’s population and dwell largely in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, make up 40% and live mostly in the hill regions.