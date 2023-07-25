MoHUA tightens security measures to protect confidential information

Taking note of security lapses involving contractual employees in government departments and ministries, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has directed its officers to ensure that “unauthorised persons” or non-regular staff do not have access to confidential documents and sensitive information.

The ministry instructed officers to strictly adhere to departmental security instructions and provisions of the Manual of Office Procedure when handling sensitive documents and secret information in a note to all senior officers, including additional secretaries, joint secretaries, directors, and heads of attached or subordinate offices.

All officers have also been required to provide necessary directions to ensure that the instructions are followed. Security agencies discovered the disclosure of important papers and covert information to ‘outside elements’ by contractual staff of government departments and ministries, according to ministry sources. “Such incidents show security rules violations in which contractual personnel acquired access to confidential material. It is possible to ensure that unauthorised individuals/contractual employees working in your workplace do not have access to any classified documents, secrets, or sensitive information”note said.