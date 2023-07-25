Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along the IB in J&K

A Pakistani infiltrator was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers near the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba area on Tuesday, officials said. Border guards noticed suspicious movement near the S M Pura station in the Ramgarh sector late Monday night and opened fire when the suspected intruder ignored repeated warnings, according to officials.

The shooting killed one individual on the scene, they added, adding that a search of the area was ongoing. Officials stated that more information was awaited.