Protracted trial in actress assault case ruined my life: Dileep to HC

Malayalam actor Dileep has raised concerns about the trial in the 2017 actress assault case, stating that efforts are being made to prolong it, and as a result, his life has been deeply affected. He addressed the Kerala High Court, expressing his distress over the protracted proceedings. Dileep further revealed that the prosecution’s insistence on investigating the memory card’s examination was merely an attempt to extend the trial.

The incident in question involves the sexual assault of the actress by gangsters in a moving car, during which they recorded the act on their phone. The memory card, a crucial piece of evidence, was later recovered. However, the State Forensic Laboratory reported that the memory card had been accessed multiple times while in the custody of the court, raising doubts about its integrity.

The survivor of the assault had filed a petition seeking a probe into the unauthorized access of the memory card, and this matter was brought before Justice K Babu. Dileep’s lawyer, B Raman Pillai, urged the court not to allow the prosecution’s efforts to unnecessarily prolong the trial.

The High Court, in response, questioned the significance of verifying the memory card. Director General of Prosecution (DGP) T A Shaji argued that the verification was essential to ensure the integrity of the visuals on the memory card, but his arguments remain unfinished.

The hearing on the survivor’s petition has been scheduled for July 31, with consideration given to the availability of the survivor’s counsel, Advocate Gaurav Agarwal, on that day.