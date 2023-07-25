Savor the Authentic Flavors of Nihari

Here’s a delicious Nihari recipe for you to try at home:

Ingredients:

– 500 grams beef or mutton, cut into chunks

– 1/4 cup ghee or vegetable oil

– 2 large onions, finely sliced

– 2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste

– 2 tablespoons Nihari masala (available in stores or see homemade masala below)

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to your spice preference)

– 1 tablespoon coriander powder

– 1 tablespoon fennel seeds (saunf), powdered

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds, powdered

– 4-5 cups water or beef/mutton broth

– Salt to taste

– 2 tablespoons wheat flour (optional, for thickening)

– Fresh coriander leaves and sliced ginger for garnish

– Sliced green chilies, lemon wedges, and julienned ginger for serving

For Homemade Nihari Masala:

– 2 tablespoons coriander seeds

– 1 tablespoon cumin seeds

– 1 tablespoon fennel seeds

– 1 tablespoon black peppercorns

– 1 tablespoon dried ginger powder (soonth)

– 1 tablespoon cinnamon powder

– 1/2 tablespoon cloves

– 1/2 tablespoon black cardamom seeds (seeds from 2-3 pods)

– 1-2 dried red chilies (adjust to your spice preference)

– Grind all the above ingredients into a fine powder.

Instructions:

1. In a large, heavy-bottomed pot or a Nihari handi, heat the ghee or oil over medium heat. Add the sliced onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.

2. Add the ginger-garlic paste and continue to sauté for another minute or until the raw aroma disappears.

3. Add the beef or mutton pieces to the pot and sear them until they are browned on all sides.

4. Now, add the Nihari masala, turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, fennel seed powder, cumin seed powder, and salt. Mix everything well to coat the meat with the spices.

5. Pour in the water or broth, ensuring that the meat is fully submerged. Bring the mixture to a boil.

6. Once it starts boiling, reduce the heat to low, cover the pot with a lid, and let it simmer for 4 to 5 hours (or more) until the meat is tender and fully cooked. Alternatively, you can cook it in a pressure cooker for about 1.5 to 2 hours.

7. If you want a thicker gravy, make a paste by mixing wheat flour with a little water and gradually add it to the Nihari while stirring continuously. Cook for a few more minutes until the gravy thickens.

8. Taste and adjust salt and spices if needed.

9. Garnish the Nihari with fresh coriander leaves and sliced ginger.

10. Serve the piping hot Nihari with naan, paratha, or plain steamed rice. Accompany it with sliced green chilies, lemon wedges, and julienned ginger for an extra kick.