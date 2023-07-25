Seventh Arrest Made in Manipur’s Viral Video Case by Police

Manipur Police Continue to Make Arrests in Viral Video Case of Stripping and Parading of Women

The Manipur police have made another significant arrest in connection with the disturbing incident of two tribal women being stripped and paraded, an incident that went viral and sparked widespread condemnation. The arrest, which occurred on Monday evening in Thoubal district, brings the total number of apprehensions in the case to seven.

Earlier, police had identified 14 individuals from the video who were involved in the disrobing of the two women on May 4. It has been alleged that the women were also subjected to sexual assault before being released by the mob. A shocking 26-second video of the incident emerged on July 19, drawing national attention and outrage.

The video featured one of the victims as the wife of an ex-Armyman, who had served as a subedar in the Assam Regiment and had even fought in the Kargil War. The incident came to light when a complaint was lodged about a month ago, on June 21, at Saikul police station in Kangpokpi district.

This horrific event is part of the backdrop of ethnic violence that has been escalating in Manipur since May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was held in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The state’s population is comprised of Meiteis, who make up about 53 percent and reside mainly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 percent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

The situation remains tense, with more than 160 people losing their lives and several others injured due to the ongoing violence. Authorities are working to bring those responsible for these heinous acts to justice and restore peace in the region.