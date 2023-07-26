Bihar govt employees instructed to ditch petrol and diesel vehicles once a week

In response to the increasing vehicular pollution, Bihar’s environment department has taken a significant step by instructing its employees not to use petrol or diesel vehicles for at least one day a week in their official work. Instead, they are encouraged to opt for electric vehicles, bicycles, or rickshaws. The directive, issued by the Department of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Secretary, Bandana Preyashi, aims to promote eco-friendly transportation options and reduce the carbon footprint.

Starting from August, all employees of the department will be required to adhere to this initiative every Friday. Preyashi emphasized the importance of safeguarding the environment, given the escalating levels of vehicular pollution. She believes that by collectively taking this action, they can contribute to combating climate change and protect the planet for future generations.

Preyashi also highlighted the responsibility of educating children about environmental conservation to ensure a sustainable future. She urged everyone to play their part in protecting the environment, stating that simple steps like using eco-friendly transportation can make a significant difference. By doing so, individuals can experience a sense of fulfillment knowing they are actively contributing to the well-being of the planet.