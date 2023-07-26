Congress Moves No-Confidence Motion Against Indian Govt in Lok Sabha

The Indian National Congress has taken a significant step by moving a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led government in the Lok Sabha. The motion aims to initiate a discussion on the Manipur issue, and it was proposed during a meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) constituents.

Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha, is set to move the motion on behalf of the united opposition. Manickam Tagore, the party’s whip in Lok Sabha, emphasized the unity within the INDIA alliance and their determination to challenge the government’s stance on Manipur.

Despite knowing that the numbers are not in their favor, the opposition believes this move will have an impact in terms of perception, as it highlights the government’s avoidance of addressing the Manipur situation in Parliament. The opposition intends to use the no-confidence motion to hold the government accountable and force the prime minister to address the issue.

The fate of the motion lies with the Speaker, who will decide when it will be taken up in the House. Although the time allotted for debate will likely be limited based on party strengths, the opposition remains steadfast in their demand for the prime minister’s response.

Congress leaders stressed that the primary objective is to bring attention to the sensitive situation in Manipur and seek accountability from the government. The move may not guarantee success in terms of votes, but it serves as a tool to put pressure on the government and highlight the issue at hand.

In the parliamentary system, all options remain open, and moving a no-confidence motion is an essential part of the democratic process. The opposition believes that it is necessary to raise awareness about the situation in Manipur and push for meaningful discussions in Parliament.

As the situation unfolds, the Congress party has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs, requiring their presence during the proceedings. The opposition alliance will hold further discussions to finalize their plans for the motion, indicating their determination to address the Manipur issue and bring it to the forefront of political discourse.