Delicious Paneer Kofta Recipe

Paneer Kofta Recipe:

Ingredients:

– 250g paneer (Indian cottage cheese)

– 2 medium-sized potatoes, boiled and mashed

– 2 tablespoons cornflour or all-purpose flour

– 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 green chili, finely chopped

– 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

– 1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

– Salt to taste

– Oil for frying

For the Gravy:

– 2 tablespoons oil or ghee

– 1 large onion, finely chopped

– 2 medium-sized tomatoes, pureed

– 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1/2 cup cashew nuts, soaked and ground to a paste

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

– 1/2 cup fresh cream (optional)

– 1 cup water

– Salt to taste

– Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, crumble the paneer and add mashed potatoes, cornflour or all-purpose flour, ginger-garlic paste, green chili, garam masala, cumin powder, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well to form a smooth mixture.

2. Shape the mixture into small round balls to make koftas.

3. Heat oil in a pan and deep fry the koftas until golden brown and crispy. Set them aside on a paper towel to remove excess oil.

4. For the gravy, heat oil or ghee in a separate pan and sauté chopped onions until they turn translucent.

5. Add ginger-garlic paste and cook for a minute until the raw smell disappears.

6. Stir in tomato puree and cook until the oil separates from the mixture.

7. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, garam masala, and salt. Mix well.

8. Pour in the cashew nut paste and cook for a few minutes until the gravy thickens.

9. Add water to achieve the desired consistency and bring the gravy to a simmer.

10. Optional: Stir in fresh cream for a creamier texture.

11. Once the gravy is ready, add the fried paneer koftas and let them simmer for a couple of minutes, allowing the flavors to blend.

12. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

13. Serve hot with naan, roti, or rice.