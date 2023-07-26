Ensure no further violence takes place in the strife-torn Manipur: NHRC

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a statement directing the Manipur government to prevent any further violence in the troubled northeastern state. The commission also requested the state government to provide information about the relief and rehabilitation efforts for the victims affected by the recent ethnic violence.

The NHRC highlighted that action taken reports on human rights violations caused by ongoing violence in Manipur are still pending, urging the authorities to take immediate action. The commission is seeking details about the compensation awarded to the victims so far, the number of individuals and families covered under the compensation scheme, and the progress of the rehabilitation process.

Additionally, the NHRC inquired about compassionate employment opportunities for the next of kin of the deceased who lost their lives in the violence. The commission emphasized the need to promote harmony, brotherhood, and discourage violence, especially against women, to safeguard human lives and protect public and private properties.

The NHRC expects measures to prevent communities from resorting to violence and calls for efforts to maintain peace and togetherness, strengthening the spirit of brotherhood as enshrined in Article 51(A) of the Constitution. While refraining from making specific observations about the authorities’ actions, the commission directed the initiation of rehabilitative measures and continuous, unbiased compensation offers to the victims or their families.

The NHRC stressed the importance of expediting the process and requested a comprehensive action taken report within two weeks.